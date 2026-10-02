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Skillman Nominated As VCNO, Mahan Moved From Acting Navy Acquisition Chief To Temporary Under Secretary

Rich Abott By
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Skillman Nominated As VCNO, Mahan Moved From Acting Navy Acquisition Chief To Temporary Under Secretary
Vice Admiral John Skillman, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Integration of Capabilities and Resources, N8, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, was nominated to become the Vice Chief of Naval Operations on Sept. 29, 2026. (Photo: U.S. Navy)

Vice Adm. Brad Skillman was nominated by the Trump administration to become the next Vice Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) on Sept 29 on the same day acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao announced that the official temporarily performing as the Navy’s top acquisition official is moving to temporarily act as the under secretary of the Navy. A congressional notice said on Sept. 29 the Senate received the nomination of Skillman to become a four-star admiral and be the…

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