Skillman Nominated As VCNO, Mahan Moved From Acting Navy Acquisition Chief To Temporary Under Secretary

Vice Adm. Brad Skillman was nominated by the Trump administration to become the next Vice Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) on Sept 29 on the same day acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao announced that the official temporarily performing as the Navy’s top acquisition official is moving to temporarily act as the under secretary of the Navy. A congressional notice said on Sept. 29 the Senate received the nomination of Skillman to become a four-star admiral and be the…