NROL-97 Mission Features First Agency Use of Falcon Heavy Rocket

Late Thursday, the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and System Delta 80 under the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command launched the NROL-97 mission, which the agency said marked its first use of a SpaceX [SPCX] Falcon Heavy rocket. "The Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters safely returned to SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station after delivering the national security payload to orbit," according to NRO, adding that the launch "capitalized on flight-proven hardware, repurposing payload…