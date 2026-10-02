NROL-97 Mission Features First Agency Use of Falcon Heavy Rocket

Late Thursday, the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and System Delta 80 under the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command launched the NROL-97 mission, which the agency said marked its first use of a SpaceX [SPCX] Falcon Heavy rocket. "The Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters safely returned to SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station after delivering the national security payload to orbit," according to NRO, adding that the launch "capitalized on flight-proven hardware, repurposing payload…
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Congress Updates
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
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