Pentagon Nuclear Review Draws Scrutiny Over Expanded Options

The Pentagon’s ongoing review of guidance for employing nuclear weapons is drawing scrutiny over whether it could expand the role of lower-yield and theater nuclear weapons in regional conflicts. The review, described by Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby at an August conference as a “relook” at nuclear weapons employment guidance, is focused on providing the president with additional options for responding to potential escalation. U.S. Strategic Command chief Adm. Richard Correll said at the same event the effort…