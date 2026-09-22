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Nuclear Modernization

Pentagon Nuclear Review Draws Scrutiny Over Expanded Options

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
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Pentagon Nuclear Review Draws Scrutiny Over Expanded Options
U.S. Air Force airmen from the 576th Flight Test Squadron missile handling team install a cable raceway on an intercontinental ballistic missile at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 3, 2014. The missile handling team transports and handles ICBMs and performs operational check-out actions of the flight destruct ordnance package on the Minuteman III boosters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder/RELEASED)

The Pentagon’s ongoing review of guidance for employing nuclear weapons is drawing scrutiny over whether it could expand the role of lower-yield and theater nuclear weapons in regional conflicts. The review, described by Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby at an August conference as a “relook” at nuclear weapons employment guidance, is focused on providing the president with additional options for responding to potential escalation. U.S. Strategic Command chief Adm. Richard Correll said at the same event the effort…

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