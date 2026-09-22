BAE Nabs $818 Million Order For More AMPVs, Details Army Unit’s Work With AMPV 30 Prototypes

BAE Systems recently secured a new $818 million order to deliver more Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles (AMPV), while also separately detailing a recent Army effort to work with a pair of AMPVs equipped with a remote turret weapon system capable of countering drone threats. The two “AMPV 30” concept demonstrators were developed in six months with $17 million in internal funding, according to BAE Systems, before they were delivered to an Army unit in April as part of the Transformation in…
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CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]