BAE Nabs $818 Million Order For More AMPVs, Details Army Unit’s Work With AMPV 30 Prototypes

BAE Systems recently secured a new $818 million order to deliver more Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles (AMPV), while also separately detailing a recent Army effort to work with a pair of AMPVs equipped with a remote turret weapon system capable of countering drone threats. The two “AMPV 30” concept demonstrators were developed in six months with $17 million in internal funding, according to BAE Systems, before they were delivered to an Army unit in April as part of the Transformation in…