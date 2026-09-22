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Army

BAE Nabs $818 Million Order For More AMPVs, Details Army Unit’s Work With AMPV 30 Prototypes

Matthew Beinart By
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BAE Nabs $818 Million Order For More AMPVs, Details Army Unit’s Work With AMPV 30 Prototypes
BAE Systems' AMPV 30 concept demonstrators. Photo: BAE Systems

BAE Systems recently secured a new $818 million order to deliver more Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles (AMPV), while also separately detailing a recent Army effort to work with a pair of AMPVs equipped with a remote turret weapon system capable of countering drone threats. The two “AMPV 30” concept demonstrators were developed in six months with $17 million in internal funding, according to BAE Systems, before they were delivered to an Army unit in April as part of the Transformation in…

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