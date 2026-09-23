GD Nabs $49.3 Million Deal For More Stryker DVHA1s, Army Plans Future Order For 20 More

The Army has placed a nearly $50 million order with General Dynamics Land Systems [GD] for more Stryker Double V-Hull A1 (DVHA1) vehicles, with the service also outlining plans for another forthcoming deal to add another 20 platforms to the company’s contract. The latest Stryker DVHA1 updates represent a pivot from plans the service detailed last year to potentially stop procurement for the vehicle upgrade program as part of its Army Transformation Initiative. GD Land Systems first received a $2.5…
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CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]