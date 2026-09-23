GD Nabs $49.3 Million Deal For More Stryker DVHA1s, Army Plans Future Order For 20 More

The Army has placed a nearly $50 million order with General Dynamics Land Systems [GD] for more Stryker Double V-Hull A1 (DVHA1) vehicles, with the service also outlining plans for another forthcoming deal to add another 20 platforms to the company’s contract. The latest Stryker DVHA1 updates represent a pivot from plans the service detailed last year to potentially stop procurement for the vehicle upgrade program as part of its Army Transformation Initiative. GD Land Systems first received a $2.5…