Impulse Space Nabs $28 Million Award For Domain Awareness Mission

Fresh off winning a $28 million Space Force contract to demonstrate in-space maneuverability operations, Impulse Space this week said it won another $28 million award from the service to provide its Mira spacecraft for future space situational awareness (SDA) missions. The future mission in low Earth orbit is currently expected to be on a government-provided launch no earlier than 2029. Impulse Space said that “As part of this mission, Mira will host a government-furnished optical payload built by the Massachusetts…