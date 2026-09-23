Impulse Space Nabs $28 Million Award For Domain Awareness Mission

Fresh off winning a $28 million Space Force contract to demonstrate in-space maneuverability operations, Impulse Space this week said it won another $28 million award from the service to provide its Mira spacecraft for future space situational awareness (SDA) missions. The future mission in low Earth orbit is currently expected to be on a government-provided launch no earlier than 2029. Impulse Space said that “As part of this mission, Mira will host a government-furnished optical payload built by the Massachusetts…
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Congress Updates
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]