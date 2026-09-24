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Nuclear Modernization

Pentagon Shows Off New Nuclear Projects at Energy Expo

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
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Pentagon Shows Off New Nuclear Projects at Energy Expo
Close up illustration of atomic particle for nuclear energy imagery

The Pentagon began its energy expo this week, showcasing several advanced energy projects the military is developing. The Energy Sentry – Pentagon: DoD’s Energy Innovation Expo, that spans Sept. 22-24, displays over 100 projects the Pentagon is deploying across the Army, Navy, Air Force and elsewhere. Among the many projects, advanced nuclear energy spans across multiple military operations. "For too long, defense planners operated under a false construct," Dale Marks, the assistant secretary for energy, installations and environment, said in…

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