Pentagon Shows Off New Nuclear Projects at Energy Expo

The Pentagon began its energy expo this week, showcasing several advanced energy projects the military is developing. The Energy Sentry – Pentagon: DoD’s Energy Innovation Expo, that spans Sept. 22-24, displays over 100 projects the Pentagon is deploying across the Army, Navy, Air Force and elsewhere. Among the many projects, advanced nuclear energy spans across multiple military operations. "For too long, defense planners operated under a false construct," Dale Marks, the assistant secretary for energy, installations and environment, said in…