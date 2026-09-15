Sign In
Search
Space

Sovereign EO Space Capabilities Are Ready to Go to the Next Level, Company Officials Say

Mark Holmes
SHARE:
Sovereign EO Space Capabilities Are Ready to Go to the Next Level, Company Officials Say
Geospatial leaders during the Space Defense & Security Summit. Photo: Via Satellite

PARIS — Executives from BlackSky, Planet, Iceye and HawkEye 360 assessed the changing dynamics of the sovereign Earth Observation (EO) satellite market at the Space Defense and Security (SDSS) summit in Paris on Tuesday, saying the pace of deployment is accelerating. Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and co-founder of Iceye, said all the players in this area have adjusted to the market environment to delivering both services and sovereign systems. Yet when looking at delivering sovereign capability, Modrzewski believes companies like Iceye have now taken things to the next…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

International

Europe Needs To Embrace Risk To Bolster Space Capabilities, Officials Say

Space

At Outset Of Epic Fury, Space Force Used Electronic Weapon System To Target Adversary

Space

Space Force Raises Ceiling Value Of HADES Contract To $389 Million

Space

BAE, Space Systems Command Complete Critical Design Review For Epoch Two Constellation

Trending

USAF, Northrop Detail Sentinel ICBM ‘Vertical Stacking’ Demo, On Track For Flight Tests In 2027
Meink: U.S. Has Orbital Space Weapons, SB-AMTI To Launch This Month, 500 CCAs by 2032
Skunk Works Plans First Flight of Vectis Prototype By End of Next Year
Pentagon Wants AI System to Understand and Predict Space Threats
Northrop Grumman Test Flies Lumberjack One-Way Attack System With Magnet Navigation

Congress Updates

Missile Defense

Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]

Navy/USMC

HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy

An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]

Congress

House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature

The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]

Missile Defense

Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’

While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume