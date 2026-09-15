Sovereign EO Space Capabilities Are Ready to Go to the Next Level, Company Officials Say

PARIS — Executives from BlackSky, Planet, Iceye and HawkEye 360 assessed the changing dynamics of the sovereign Earth Observation (EO) satellite market at the Space Defense and Security (SDSS) summit in Paris on Tuesday, saying the pace of deployment is accelerating. Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and co-founder of Iceye, said all the players in this area have adjusted to the market environment to delivering both services and sovereign systems. Yet when looking at delivering sovereign capability, Modrzewski believes companies like Iceye have now taken things to the next…