Sovereign EO Space Capabilities Are Ready to Go to the Next Level, Company Officials Say

PARIS — Executives from BlackSky, Planet, Iceye and HawkEye 360 assessed the changing dynamics of the sovereign Earth Observation (EO) satellite market at the Space Defense and Security (SDSS) summit in Paris on Tuesday, saying the pace of deployment is accelerating. Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and co-founder of Iceye, said all the players in this area have adjusted to the market environment to delivering both services and sovereign systems. Yet when looking at delivering sovereign capability, Modrzewski believes companies like Iceye have now taken things to the next…
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Congress Updates
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
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Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
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