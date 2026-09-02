Space Force Raises Ceiling Value Of HADES Contract To $389 Million

Less than a month after releasing a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking engineering, development and operational support services for prototype and operational satellite ground systems, the Space Force this week raised the potential ceiling value of the program from $300 million to $389 million. The Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) in early August opened bidding for the Hybrid Architecture and Development for Experimental Systems (HADES) indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract to “support the rapid design, development, integration, testing, and sustainment of…