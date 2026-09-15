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At Outset Of Epic Fury, Space Force Used Electronic Weapon System To Target Adversary

Cal Biesecker By
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At Outset Of Epic Fury, Space Force Used Electronic Weapon System To Target Adversary
Chief of Space Operations Gen. Doug Schiess. Photo: Space Force

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.—Hours into the start of Operation Epic Fury against Iran earlier this year, Space Force personnel in the Middle East supporting U.S. Central Command used an electromagnetic weapon system to successfully target an adversary, the top Space Force officer said on Tuesday. Chief of Space Operations Gen. Doug Schiess highlighted one Guardian in theater who was given a “priority target package with one critical objective—reconfigure her weapon system and execute crucial non-kinetic fires.” The Guardian “locked onto the…

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