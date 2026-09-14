Swarm Aero Tosses Hat In The Ring For Massed Modular Aircraft

Swarm Aero on Monday unveiled Gamera, the company’s offering for the Air Force’s future Massed Modular Aircraft (MMA) to replace the current MQ-9A Reaper surveillance and strike drones. Gamera will have an unrefueled range exceeding 2,500 miles, a payload capacity of 2,800 pounds including the ability to carry Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range-class strike payloads at low costs, Swarm said at the Air Force Association’s Air-Space-Cyber Conference. The unmanned aircraft has a 72-foot wingspan and is designed for cruise and…