Swarm Aero Tosses Hat In The Ring For Massed Modular Aircraft

Swarm Aero on Monday unveiled Gamera, the company’s offering for the Air Force’s future Massed Modular Aircraft (MMA) to replace the current MQ-9A Reaper surveillance and strike drones. Gamera will have an unrefueled range exceeding 2,500 miles, a payload capacity of 2,800 pounds including the ability to carry Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range-class strike payloads at low costs, Swarm said at the Air Force Association’s Air-Space-Cyber Conference. The unmanned aircraft has a 72-foot wingspan and is designed for cruise and…
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Congress Updates
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
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