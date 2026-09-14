F-35s Operating In Middle East Maintaining High Mission Capable Rates, ACC Official Says

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.—F-35s participating in combat operations in the Middle East for the past year have been well resourced in terms of spare parts and supporting logistics and the payoff has been the multi-role fighter aircraft are maintaining high mission capable rates, Maj. Gen. Brian Laidlaw, director of operations at Air Combat Command (ACC), said on Monday. “For those who don't know, when we send our aircraft into harm's way and they go downrange, they enjoy a higher priority for…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Job Feed
-
Surgical Tech I & II, Ortho
Belle Meade ASC - Vanderbilt Health - Nashville, TN
-
Medical Services Officer
Military Sealift Command - Norfolk, VA
-
First Radio Electronics Technician- IAT
Military Sealift Command - Norfolk, VA
-
Chief Radio Electronics Technician
Military Sealift Command - Norfolk, VA