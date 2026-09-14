F-35s Operating In Middle East Maintaining High Mission Capable Rates, ACC Official Says

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.—F-35s participating in combat operations in the Middle East for the past year have been well resourced in terms of spare parts and supporting logistics and the payoff has been the multi-role fighter aircraft are maintaining high mission capable rates, Maj. Gen. Brian Laidlaw, director of operations at Air Combat Command (ACC), said on Monday. “For those who don't know, when we send our aircraft into harm's way and they go downrange, they enjoy a higher priority for…