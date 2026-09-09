Army To Field Joint Laser Weapon System By July 2028, Pentagon’s Critical Tech Lead Says

The Army has committed to transitioning the Pentagon’s Joint Laser Weapon System (JLWS) program to fielding, the department’s critical technologies lead said on Wednesday, reiterating plans to deliver capability by July 2028. After his office awarded a pair of deals in July to Lockheed Martin [LMT] and nLight Defense [LASR] for JLWS, Assistant Secretary of War for Critical Technologies Michael Dodd said the Army will meet a plan to field initial capability within 24 months as he continues to work…
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HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]