Army To Field Joint Laser Weapon System By July 2028, Pentagon’s Critical Tech Lead Says

The Army has committed to transitioning the Pentagon’s Joint Laser Weapon System (JLWS) program to fielding, the department’s critical technologies lead said on Wednesday, reiterating plans to deliver capability by July 2028. After his office awarded a pair of deals in July to Lockheed Martin [LMT] and nLight Defense [LASR] for JLWS, Assistant Secretary of War for Critical Technologies Michael Dodd said the Army will meet a plan to field initial capability within 24 months as he continues to work…