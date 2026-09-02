Army Awards AV ‘First-Ever’ DE Production Contract For Enduring High Energy Laser

The Army said on Wednesday it has awarded AeroVironment [AVAV] a contract for the Enduring-High Energy Laser (E-HEL) program, which the company described as the “first-ever production contract for directed energy systems in United States history.” AV said it will deliver its 30-kilowatt LOCUST X3 laser weapon system under the $464.8 million deal for E-HEL, with plans for integration on platforms such as the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) and potentially the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), as well as building…