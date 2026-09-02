Army Awards AV ‘First-Ever’ DE Production Contract For Enduring High Energy Laser

The Army said on Wednesday it has awarded AeroVironment [AVAV] a contract for the Enduring-High Energy Laser (E-HEL) program, which the company described as the “first-ever production contract for directed energy systems in United States history.” AV said it will deliver its 30-kilowatt LOCUST X3 laser weapon system under the $464.8 million deal for E-HEL, with plans for integration on platforms such as the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) and potentially the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), as well as building…
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Congress Updates
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]
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