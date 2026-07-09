Pentagon Taps Lockheed, nLight For New Effort To Rapidly Field High-Energy Laser Weapons

The Pentagon announced on Thursday it awarded Lockheed Martin [LMT] and nLight Defense [LASR] a pair of deals to work on rapidly transitioning high-energy laser weapon systems into “field-ready, production-oriented platforms” capable of defeating drones and cruise missiles. The Joint Laser Weapon System (JLWS) deals could total up to $847 million, with the department noting the initiative will begin with a focus on 150-kilowatt prototypes before scaling up to capabilities in the 300-500-kilowattage range. “By developing containerized high-energy laser weapons,…
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CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]
House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]
Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems
A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]
Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?
Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]
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