Sign In
Search
Air Force

Air Force Leadership And AETC Consult On Uses For Future F-35As Delivered Without Radars

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
Air Force Leadership And AETC Consult On Uses For Future F-35As Delivered Without Radars
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of Brig. Gen. David Berkland in the cockpit as his F-35A readies to depart in his final flight as the 56th Fighter Wing commander at Luke AFB, Ariz. on July 15.

DAYTON, Ohio--Air Force leadership is consulting with Air Education and Training Command (AETC) on uses for F-35As that lack radars, as the bulkhead for Northrop Grumman's [NOC] future APG-85 radar for the fighter is incompatible with the F-35A's current radar, the APG-81, also by Northrop Grumman. "The issue there is the availability of the radar coming out of Northrop and the production line producing the F-35s," William Bailey, the Air Force acquisition chief, told reporters on Tuesday during Air Force…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Navy Seeks Vendor-Neutral USV Maintenance Framework

Army

Army Picks GM Defense, Ford, BC Customs For ISV-Heavy Prototyping Competition

Business/Financial

HII Adds Outsourcing To Amphib Construction; Australian Official Visits

Air Force

Leidos Awarded $717 Million Air Force Contract To Continue ISR Support

Trending

Boeing Divesting Stake In Joint Venture With Quantum Expertise
Ainsworth: Launch of 500 U.S. Space Force Satellites Planned By End Of 2027
Electra Selects Ohio Site To Produce Dual-Use Hybrid-Electric Aircraft
Northrop Grumman To Produce SRMs For PAC-3 Missiles As Second Source
Space Force Boosts Ceiling For NSSL Phase 3, Lane 1 By $11.4 Billion

Congress Updates

Congress

U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says

The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]

Congress

White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA

The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]

Congress

House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0

The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]

Congress

Senate Appropriators Press On Supplemental’s Requests Beyond Iran Scope, Hegseth Urges Full Funding

Senate appropriators have pressed Pentagon leadership on the decision to include funds in the Iran war supplemental request for items beyond the current military operation, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume