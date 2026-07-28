Air Force Leadership And AETC Consult On Uses For Future F-35As Delivered Without Radars

DAYTON, Ohio--Air Force leadership is consulting with Air Education and Training Command (AETC) on uses for F-35As that lack radars, as the bulkhead for Northrop Grumman's [NOC] future APG-85 radar for the fighter is incompatible with the F-35A's current radar, the APG-81, also by Northrop Grumman. "The issue there is the availability of the radar coming out of Northrop and the production line producing the F-35s," William Bailey, the Air Force acquisition chief, told reporters on Tuesday during Air Force…