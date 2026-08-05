First Battleship Could Cost Over $23 Billion And Start Later Than Planned, CBO Says

The first Trump-class battleship (BBG(X)) could cost upwards of $23 billion while the entire class of 15 ships may cost $275 billion and follow-on ships costing $18 billion each, far higher than the Navy's estimates, according to a report published by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday. The most recent fiscal year 2027 30-year shipbuilding plan released in May said the Navy plans for the BBG(X) to reach a 15-ship class by 2056 and showed the Navy decided this…