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Leidos MUSVs Successfully Operated With Navy At RIMPAC, Carrier Strike Group

Rich Abott By
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Leidos MUSVs Successfully Operated With Navy At RIMPAC, Carrier Strike Group
The Seahawk medium displacement unmanned surface vessel steams in the Pacific Ocean during the U.S. Pacific Fleet's Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 23.1 on May 3, 2023. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lake Fultz)

Two Leidos [LDOS] Medium Unmanned Surface Vessels (MUSVs) built for Navy experimental testing were successfully used this summer with the Navy at the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026 exercise and as the first MUSV to deploy in a carrier strike group (CSG). The international RIMPAC exercise lasted from June 24 to 31 and included Leidos’ Sea Hunter as the event’s only MUSV participant. The company said during the exercise Sea Hunter operated autonomously more than 2,000 nautical miles from…

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