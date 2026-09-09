Leidos MUSVs Successfully Operated With Navy At RIMPAC, Carrier Strike Group

Two Leidos [LDOS] Medium Unmanned Surface Vessels (MUSVs) built for Navy experimental testing were successfully used this summer with the Navy at the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026 exercise and as the first MUSV to deploy in a carrier strike group (CSG). The international RIMPAC exercise lasted from June 24 to 31 and included Leidos’ Sea Hunter as the event’s only MUSV participant. The company said during the exercise Sea Hunter operated autonomously more than 2,000 nautical miles from…
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An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
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Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]