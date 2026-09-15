White House Sends New Top Navy Civilian Nominees To The Senate

The White House on Monday formally sent over the nominations of Hung Cao and William Toti to the Senate as the administration's nominees to be the new permanent secretary and undersecretary of the Navy. Trump first announced Cao’s nomination two weeks ago, after having served as acting Secretary of the Navy for over four months. Cao has served as the top civilian leading the Navy since former Navy Secretary John Phelan was pushed out in April (Defense Daily, Sept. 2 and…
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Congress Updates
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
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