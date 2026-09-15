White House Sends New Top Navy Civilian Nominees To The Senate

The White House on Monday formally sent over the nominations of Hung Cao and William Toti to the Senate as the administration's nominees to be the new permanent secretary and undersecretary of the Navy. Trump first announced Cao’s nomination two weeks ago, after having served as acting Secretary of the Navy for over four months. Cao has served as the top civilian leading the Navy since former Navy Secretary John Phelan was pushed out in April (Defense Daily, Sept. 2 and…