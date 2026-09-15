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Second Tranche 1 Data Layer Satellite Launch Weeks Away; Full Tranche 1 Constellation Up In 2027

Cal Biesecker By
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Second Tranche 1 Data Layer Satellite Launch Weeks Away; Full Tranche 1 Constellation Up In 2027
3D render of planet Earth viewed from space, with night lights in Europe and sun rising over Asia. Blue hue treatment. Elements from NASA (https://eoimages.gsfc.nasa.gov/images/imagerecords/57000/57752/land_shallow_topo_2048.jpg)

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.—The Space Development Agency (SDA) expects the second launch of Tranche 1 Transport Layer satellites to occur in early October and the current goal is to have the entire constellation of Tranche 1 Transport and Tracking Layer satellites on orbit in the next six to eight months, Gurpartap “GP” Sandhoo, the agency’s director, said on Tuesday. SDA in July launched its second round of Tranche 1 Transport Layer satellites by York Space Systems [YSS], bringing to 42 the…

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