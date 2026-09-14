Navy Awards Boeing First MQ-25 Production Contract

The Navy on Monday awarded Boeing [BA] $562 million in its first MQ-25A Stingray unmanned carrier-based tanker production contract. This is a fixed price incentive contract specifically for Stingray Lot 1 Low Rate Initial Production aircraft (LRIP), funding for three LRIP MQ-25As and further funding for advanced acquisition of long lead components to support three LRIP Lot 2 aircraft. The Navy said the initial deliveries for Lot 1 are expected to start in 2029. This contract follows the MQ-25A receiving…
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Congress Updates
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
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