Navy Awards Boeing First MQ-25 Production Contract

The Navy on Monday awarded Boeing [BA] $562 million in its first MQ-25A Stingray unmanned carrier-based tanker production contract. This is a fixed price incentive contract specifically for Stingray Lot 1 Low Rate Initial Production aircraft (LRIP), funding for three LRIP MQ-25As and further funding for advanced acquisition of long lead components to support three LRIP Lot 2 aircraft. The Navy said the initial deliveries for Lot 1 are expected to start in 2029. This contract follows the MQ-25A receiving…