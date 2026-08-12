Impulse Space Gets Space Force Award For More Tactically Responsive Space Missions

Impulse Space has received a $28 million contract from the Space Force for two more in-space maneuvering missions, VICTUS SALO 2 and 3, that build on an award the company won for two upcoming missions designed to demonstrate dynamic space operations and space domain awareness. Under the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III award from the Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC), Impulse Space will deliver its Mira spacecraft that will host government-supplied payloads for the missions in low-Earth…