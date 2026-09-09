BAE, Space Systems Command Complete Critical Design Review For Epoch Two Constellation

The Space Force’s Space Systems Command and BAE Systems completed the critical design review for the first two orbital planes of the Epoch 2 missile warning and tracking satellites that will be launched into medium Earth orbit in fiscal year 2029. The critical design review follows by five months the preliminary design review (Defense Daily, March 9). BAE in May 2025 won a $1.2 billion contract for 10 Epoch 2 satellites that will provide global hypersonic missile tracking as part…
Recommended
Hermeus Offering High-Mach Test Services With New Ramjet-Powered Vehicle
Northrop Grumman Test Flies Lumberjack One-Way Attack System With Magnet Navigation
Trending
Congress Updates
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]