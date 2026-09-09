BAE, Space Systems Command Complete Critical Design Review For Epoch Two Constellation

The Space Force’s Space Systems Command and BAE Systems completed the critical design review for the first two orbital planes of the Epoch 2 missile warning and tracking satellites that will be launched into medium Earth orbit in fiscal year 2029. The critical design review follows by five months the preliminary design review (Defense Daily, March 9). BAE in May 2025 won a $1.2 billion contract for 10 Epoch 2 satellites that will provide global hypersonic missile tracking as part…