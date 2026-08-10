Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort

Wisconsin's GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The lawmakers write in a recent letter to Pentagon and Office of Management and Budget leaders that they’re “particularly concerned” with “ongoing production challenges affecting” the Marine Corps’ JLTV A2, which is built by AM General after beating out Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Defense [OSK] for the contract several years ago. “Continued delays…