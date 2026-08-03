Senate’s CR Has Ship Construction Exemption, Forgoes White House’s Battleship, Munitions Requests

The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and “operations necessary for national security systems.” The upper chamber’s continuing resolution (CR) however rejects several of the White House’s requested defense anomalies, such as $1 billion in advance procurement for the new Trump-class battleship or funds to support several critical munitions efforts, and bucks from a House GOP proposal passed…