Air Force Explores Digital HF For Sentinel, As Planned EMD Re-Certification Decision Nears

Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) is exploring the use of digital high frequency (DHF) nuclear command, control, and communications (NC3) for the LGM-35A Sentinel future ICBM by Northrop Grumman [NOC], as the service nears a planned engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) re-certification decision for the missile by the end of the year. The service plans to field Sentinel in 2033 to replace Minuteman III (MMIII) and may integrate DHF for Sentinel NC3 between 2031 and 2033, depending on technology…
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