Air Force Budget Has T-7A Funding “Wedge” To Account For Any EMD Changes

DAYTON, Ohio--The Air Force's plan to approve the three low-rate initial production (LRIP) lots one by one for the Boeing [BA] T-7A Red Hawk includes a funding "wedge" to ensure that the service can iron out any technological wrinkles before committing to full-rate production, according to a service official. The Air Force has said that William Bailey, the service's acting acquisition chief, approved the Red Hawk for LRIP on April 23 and that Boeing has received a $219 million contract…
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