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Air Force Budget Has T-7A Funding “Wedge” To Account For Any EMD Changes

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Air Force Budget Has T-7A Funding “Wedge” To Account For Any EMD Changes
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of a T-7A Red Hawk taking off from Edwards AFB, Calif. on June 25 during "the first joint test sortie with both developmental and operational test aircrew aboard," according to the Air Force.

DAYTON, Ohio--The Air Force's plan to approve the three low-rate initial production (LRIP) lots one by one for the Boeing [BA] T-7A Red Hawk includes a funding "wedge" to ensure that the service can iron out any technological wrinkles before committing to full-rate production, according to a service official. The Air Force has said that William Bailey, the service's acting acquisition chief, approved the Red Hawk for LRIP on April 23 and that Boeing has received a $219 million contract…

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