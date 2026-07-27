Space Force Awards ESS Mission Planning App To Sphinx Defense

The Space Force’s Space Systems Command on Monday said it awarded a $287 million contract to Sphinx Defense to develop and complete a prototype of the mission planning application to support command and control of U.S. nuclear forces. The Evolved Strategic SATCOM (ESS) Mission Planning Other Transaction Authority Phase 3 agreement was awarded through the Space Enterprise Consortium and was made by the acting Space Force Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Satellite Communications and Positioning, Navigation, and Timing. “This award delivers…