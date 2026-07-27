Rocket Lab Nabs Largest Launch Award; Establishing Site In Alaska

Rocket Lab [RKLB] on Monday said a recent $266 million contract it received from the Space Force is the company’s largest ever launch contract, which calls for at least 12 suborbital launches primarily from a spaceport in Kodiak, Alaska. The contract under the Space Force Space Systems Command’s Rocket Systems Launch Program includes options for up to six additional suborbital launches. The first launch is expected to occur by the end of 2026 at the earliest. Rocket Lab said most…
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Congress Updates
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0
The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]
Senate Appropriators Press On Supplemental’s Requests Beyond Iran Scope, Hegseth Urges Full Funding
Senate appropriators have pressed Pentagon leadership on the decision to include funds in the Iran war supplemental request for items beyond the current military operation, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth […]
House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
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