Rocket Lab Nabs Largest Launch Award; Establishing Site In Alaska

Rocket Lab [RKLB] on Monday said a recent $266 million contract it received from the Space Force is the company’s largest ever launch contract, which calls for at least 12 suborbital launches primarily from a spaceport in Kodiak, Alaska. The contract under the Space Force Space Systems Command’s Rocket Systems Launch Program includes options for up to six additional suborbital launches. The first launch is expected to occur by the end of 2026 at the earliest. Rocket Lab said most…