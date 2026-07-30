L3Harris Pauses IPO Of Missile Solutions Business, Says Market Undervalues

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] on Wednesday evening said it has paused the planned initial public offering (IPO) of its Missile Solutions segment saying market interest does not recognize the value the company has created in turning around and strengthening the business. The IPO will be revisited in mid-2027, Chris Kubasik, L3Harris chairman and CEO, said July 30 on the company’s second quarter earnings call. “We have built an exceptionally strong, well-positioned franchise, and we are more confident than ever in the…