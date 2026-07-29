Marine Corps Accepts Final MV-22B Osprey, Completing Program Of Record

The Marine Corps received its 359th and final Bell-Boeing MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from Bell Textron Inc. [TXT] during a ceremony this week, completing its program of record. The ceremony took place at the Bell Amarillo Assembly Center on July 28. A Bell and Boeing [BA] team jointly produce the aircraft. The service said it will now fully shift its focus from fielding the largest MV-22 fleet in the military to sustaining and modernizing the fleet for decades. The Marine…