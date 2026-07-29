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Navy Awards $76.6 Billion For Nine Block VI Virginia-Class And Five Columbia-Class Submarines

Rich Abott By
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Navy Awards $76.6 Billion For Nine Block VI Virginia-Class And Five Columbia-Class Submarines
A mockup of the Block V Virginia-class attack submarine with the Virginia Payload Module in use. (Image: General Dynamics Electric Boat)

The Navy on Wednesday awarded General Dynamics [GD] Electric Boat a contract worth $76.6 billion to build nine Virginia-class Block VI attack submarines (SSNs) and five Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) after years of delays. Bloomberg first reported on Tuesday that Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition Michael Duffey certified a proposed fixed-price deal for nine submarines meets all legal requirements in a letter sent to the House Armed Services Committee this week. The Navy has been negotiating this deal with…

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