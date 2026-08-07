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Navy/USMC

TOTE Hosts LSM Industry Day With Over 30 Companies

Rich Abott By
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TOTE Hosts LSM Industry Day With Over 30 Companies
Sean Lundy, TOTE Services LSM Quality Control Manager, discusses the LSM during an August 6 industry day. (Photo: TOTE)

TOTE Services LLC, hosted more than 30 companies in an industry day for the Navy and Marine Corps’ Medium Landing Ship (LSM) on August 6 as it ramps up in its role as Vessel Construction Manager (VCM). Participants included commercial shipbuilders, equipment manufacturers, marine suppliers and defense contractors. TOTE said this event served as a “foundational step” in assembling a reliable nationwide supply chain to support building LSM at multiple shipyards while ensuring cost and schedule “discipline.” Last month, the…

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