TOTE Hosts LSM Industry Day With Over 30 Companies

TOTE Services LLC, hosted more than 30 companies in an industry day for the Navy and Marine Corps’ Medium Landing Ship (LSM) on August 6 as it ramps up in its role as Vessel Construction Manager (VCM). Participants included commercial shipbuilders, equipment manufacturers, marine suppliers and defense contractors. TOTE said this event served as a “foundational step” in assembling a reliable nationwide supply chain to support building LSM at multiple shipyards while ensuring cost and schedule “discipline.” Last month, the…