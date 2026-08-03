RTX Delivers First SPY-6 Backfit Radar For Destroyer Testing

RTX’s [RTX] Raytheon business unit delivered and installed the first SPY-6(V)4 radar array for testing at the Navy’s Surface Combat Systems Center at Wallops Island in Virginia before it later gets installed for the first time on an Arleigh Burke-class Flight IIA destroyer for backfit. The radar array was installed at the Wallops site for “extensive testing” of the system and its power and combat system interfaces over an open-water environment before it will be integrated on the USS Pinckney…