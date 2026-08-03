RTX Delivers First SPY-6 Backfit Radar For Destroyer Testing

RTX’s [RTX] Raytheon business unit delivered and installed the first SPY-6(V)4 radar array for testing at the Navy’s Surface Combat Systems Center at Wallops Island in Virginia before it later gets installed for the first time on an Arleigh Burke-class Flight IIA destroyer for backfit. The radar array was installed at the Wallops site for “extensive testing” of the system and its power and combat system interfaces over an open-water environment before it will be integrated on the USS Pinckney…
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Congress Updates
Senate’s CR Has Ship Construction Exemption, Forgoes White House’s Battleship, Munitions Requests
The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and […]
U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0
The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]
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