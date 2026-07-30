Lockheed Nabs $53.9 Billion Add To PAC-3 MSE Deal, Boosts Multi-Year Award To Nearly $59 Billion

The Army has awarded Lockheed Martin [LMT] a $53.9 billion contract modification that will support a recently-signed framework aimed at boosting production of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) interceptors in the coming years. The seven-year, undefinitized action follows a $4.8 billion PAC-3 production from April, now considered year one of the new contract, with the multi-year deal now totaling $58.7 billion. “The new funding further enables Lockheed Martin to supercharge PAC-3 MSE production and triple capacity by…