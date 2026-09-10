Official: Army Eyes ‘Very Aggressive’ Plan For New Tracked Howitzer, May Pick Winner By July 2027

The Army is planning a “very aggressive” effort to move out on its new tracked howitzer modernization effort in the first of half 2027, a lead official has said, with plans for competitive prototype selections around February to April and an aim to pick a winner by July. Lt. Gen. Frank Lozano, program acquisition executive for fires, told reporters the Army is interested in mature, non-developmental offerings to support the rapid Mobile Tactical Cannon-Tracked (MTC-T) timeline, a similar approach to…