Army Awards Nearly $5 Billion CIRCM Full-Rate Production Deal To Northrop Grumman

The Army on Tuesday awarded Northrop Grumman [NOC] a nearly $5 billion contract for full-rate production of the Common Infrared Countermeasures (CIRCM) systems for the service’s helicopters. Work on the $4.84 billion firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity deal is expected to be completed by the end of September 2035, according to the Pentagon. The Army last awarded Northrop Grumman a $959.1 million full-rate production contract in April 2021 for CIRCM, a laser-based system designed to protect aircraft from shoulder-fired and vehicle-launched anti-aircraft missiles…
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