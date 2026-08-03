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Nuclear Modernization

Fuse Expands NNSA Footprint With Five-Year NNSS Agreement

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
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Fuse Expands NNSA Footprint With Five-Year NNSS Agreement
Nevada National Security Site photo.

Fusion technology developer Fuse signed a five-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with prime contractor Mission Support and Test Services at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS), expanding its collaboration across the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) enterprise. A CRADA deal establishes a framework for research on next-generation fusion technologies, tritium capabilities, higher neutron yields in pulsed fusion generators and strengthening the domestic pulsed-power industrial base, the company told Defense Daily sister publication Exchange Monitor. . The agreement builds on…

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