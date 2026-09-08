Northrop Grumman Wins $111 Million Submarine Contract

Northrop Grumman [NOC] has been awarded a $111.4 million contract to maintain, overhaul and repair ship service turbine generators aboard the Navy’s Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine fleet. The firm-fixed-price and cost-only, indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity contract was posted Sept. 4 by the Defense Department. The deal has a total potential value of $253.3 million if all options are exercised. The contract covers maintenance, overhaul and repair work as well as long-lead-time material for the submarine fleet. Work will be performed through August…