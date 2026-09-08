Sign In
Search
Nuclear Modernization

Lockheed Martin Awarded $90.2 Million for Trident II Life Extension Work

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
SHARE:
Lockheed Martin Awarded $90.2 Million for Trident II Life Extension Work
PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 28, 2023) - An unarmed Trident II D5LE missile launches from the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743), marking a successful Demonstration and Shakedown Operation-32 (DASO-32) off the coast of San Diego, California, Wednesday. The primary objective of a DASO is to evaluate and demonstrate the readiness of the SSBN's Strategic Weapon System (SWS) and crew before operational deployment following the submarine's engineered refueling overhaul. DASO-32 is the last DASO conducted by an Ohio-class SSBN coming out of engineering refueling overhaul (ERO), marking the completion of all post-ERO DASOs for the Ohio-class SSBNs. The Trident II D5LE strategic weapon system is the system that will provide the initial SWS capability for the Columbia-class SSBN. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

Lockheed Martin [LMT] has received a $90.2 million contract modification for “advanced design and development” work supporting the Navy’s Trident II D5 submarine-launched ballistic missile life extension program, the Pentagon said. The $90,229,306 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification, posted by the Defense Department Sept. 4, supports the Trident II Life Extension 2 Strategic Systems Programs Alteration Advanced Design and Development Program. Work will be performed primarily at Kings Bay, Ga., which accounts for 68% of the effort, followed by Cape Canaveral, Fla., at…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Nuclear Modernization

Army Chooses Five Companies To Build Janus Reactors At Military Sites

Nuclear Modernization

Northrop Grumman Wins $111 Million Submarine Contract

Nuclear Modernization

White House Links Nuclear Energy To National Security And Deterrence

Trending

Defense Watch: Polish Aerostats, Honeywell False Claims Act, Drone JV, Lockheed Martin Training Round
U.S. Space Force SSC To Solicit For New Launch Companies Next Month
Navy Reveals CCA Design Details in New RFI Prototype Project
Heven AeroTech Opens New Drone Manufacturing Facility In Virginia
GE Aerospace Plans to Flight Test HyCAT Hypersonic Test Bed in 2028

Congress Updates

Congress

House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature

The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]

Missile Defense

Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’

While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]

Missile Defense

Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus

Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]

Space

Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs

U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume