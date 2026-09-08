Lockheed Martin Awarded $90.2 Million for Trident II Life Extension Work

Lockheed Martin [LMT] has received a $90.2 million contract modification for “advanced design and development” work supporting the Navy’s Trident II D5 submarine-launched ballistic missile life extension program, the Pentagon said. The $90,229,306 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification, posted by the Defense Department Sept. 4, supports the Trident II Life Extension 2 Strategic Systems Programs Alteration Advanced Design and Development Program. Work will be performed primarily at Kings Bay, Ga., which accounts for 68% of the effort, followed by Cape Canaveral, Fla., at…