Lockheed Martin Awarded $90.2 Million for Trident II Life Extension Work
Sarah Salem
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PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 28, 2023) - An unarmed Trident II D5LE missile launches from the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743), marking a successful Demonstration and Shakedown Operation-32 (DASO-32) off the coast of San Diego, California, Wednesday. The primary objective of a DASO is to evaluate and demonstrate the readiness of the SSBN's Strategic Weapon System (SWS) and crew before operational deployment following the submarine's engineered refueling overhaul. DASO-32 is the last DASO conducted by an Ohio-class SSBN coming out of engineering refueling overhaul (ERO), marking the completion of all post-ERO DASOs for the Ohio-class SSBNs. The Trident II D5LE strategic weapon system is the system that will provide the initial SWS capability for the Columbia-class SSBN. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)
Lockheed Martin [LMT] has received a $90.2 million contract modification for “advanced design and development” work supporting the Navy’s Trident II D5 submarine-launched ballistic missile life extension program, the Pentagon said. The $90,229,306 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification, posted by the Defense Department Sept. 4, supports the Trident II Life Extension 2 Strategic Systems Programs Alteration Advanced Design and Development Program. Work will be performed primarily at Kings Bay, Ga., which accounts for 68% of the effort, followed by Cape Canaveral, Fla., at…
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