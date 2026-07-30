CACI Nabs $500 Million JIATF-401 Deal To Supply C-UAS Capabilities

The Army-led Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF-401) on Thursday awarded CACI International [CACI] a $500 million contract for procurement of the company’s counter-drone capabilities. The initial task order is for $25 million. The deal establishes a contracting vehicle to purchase CACI’s counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) capabilities, including the CORIAN v3, fixed-site version of the company’s SkyValor radio frequency-based drone defeat system, and BEAM, which JIATF-401 described as a “low size, weight and power system with radio frequency and direction…