Army Plans ISV-Heavy Production Decision In Second Half Of FY ‘27

The Army is targeting the second half of fiscal year 2027 to make a production decision for its Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV)-Heavy competition, a service spokesperson told Defense Daily. The update on the future timeline follows the Army’s confirmation earlier this week it had selected current ISV manufacturer GM Defense [GM], defense newcomer and major automotive maker Ford [F] and the smaller, family-owned off-road vehicle company BC Customs to deliver ISV-Heavy prototypes. The production decision is specifically planned for late…