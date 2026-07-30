HII Nabs $25 Billion Of New Submarine Contract

HII [HII] on Thursday said its Newport News Shipbuilding division’s portion of the Navy’s latest multi-boat multi-year submarine contract deal is worth $25 billion. HII in a statement Wednesday evening following the government's announcement said its portion specifically includes being the delivery yard for six of the Virginia-class submarines and constructing and delivering six module sections for each Columbia-class submarine. “What comes to Newport News, approximately $25 billion of that, and about five and a half billion of the Columbia…