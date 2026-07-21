Senate Appropriators Press On Supplemental’s Requests Beyond Iran Scope, Hegseth Urges Full Funding

Senate appropriators have pressed Pentagon leadership on the decision to include funds in the Iran war supplemental request for items beyond the current military operation, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the $67.1 billion in defense funds are required to meet the Pentagon’s full $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 topline. Tuesday’s hearing on the Trump administration’s emergency funding ask comes as the House advanced to floor debate on a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for…