Pentagon Signs Frameworks With L3Harris To Boost PAC-3 MSE, THAAD Propulsion Production

The Pentagon has signed a pair of framework agreements with L3Harris Technologies [LHX] that the company said would support work to “nearly triple” production of propulsion parts for PAC-3 MSE munitions and “quadruple” critical components for THAAD interceptors over the next seven years. Multi-year contracts to support both production boost efforts are expected to be finalized later in 2026, according to L3Harris. "Today's agreements with L3Harris are a decisive win for the warfighter, underscoring our commitment to sending clear demand…