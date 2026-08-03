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Missile Defense

Johns Hopkins APL Picked As SBI Technical Direction Agent

Rich Abott By
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Johns Hopkins APL Picked As SBI Technical Direction Agent
L3Harris image of missile warning and tracking satellite

The Space Force has selected Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) to serve as the technical direction agent for the Space-Based Interceptor (SBI) program, the service announced Friday. In this role, the laboratory will serve as an “independent, conflict-free advisor to ensure system-architecture consistency across industry partners” as DoD investigates creating a Low-Earth Orbit constellation of interceptors to target boost and midcourse phases of ballistic missiles and glide phase hypersonic missiles as part of the Golden Dome initiative. In…

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