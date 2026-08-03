Johns Hopkins APL Picked As SBI Technical Direction Agent

The Space Force has selected Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) to serve as the technical direction agent for the Space-Based Interceptor (SBI) program, the service announced Friday. In this role, the laboratory will serve as an “independent, conflict-free advisor to ensure system-architecture consistency across industry partners” as DoD investigates creating a Low-Earth Orbit constellation of interceptors to target boost and midcourse phases of ballistic missiles and glide phase hypersonic missiles as part of the Golden Dome initiative. In…
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Congress Updates
Senate’s CR Has Ship Construction Exemption, Forgoes White House’s Battleship, Munitions Requests
The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and […]
U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0
The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]
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