Lockheed Martin Awards L3Harris $4.7 Billion PAC-3 MSE Propulsion Contract

Lockheed Martin [LMT] awarded L3Harris Technologies [LHX] a $4.7 billion undefinitized contract award for the propulsion systems of the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor, L3Harris said Tuesday. The company said this is its largest PAC-3 propulsion award so far and it aligns with the seven-year framework agreement it established with the Defense Department over the summer to almost triple PAC-3 MSE propulsion parts (Defense Daily, July 27). When the framework agreement was announced, L3Harris said a…
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Congress Updates
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]