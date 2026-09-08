Lockheed Martin Awards L3Harris $4.7 Billion PAC-3 MSE Propulsion Contract

Lockheed Martin [LMT] awarded L3Harris Technologies [LHX] a $4.7 billion undefinitized contract award for the propulsion systems of the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor, L3Harris said Tuesday. The company said this is its largest PAC-3 propulsion award so far and it aligns with the seven-year framework agreement it established with the Defense Department over the summer to almost triple PAC-3 MSE propulsion parts (Defense Daily, July 27). When the framework agreement was announced, L3Harris said a…