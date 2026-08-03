Northrop Signs $3 Billion In Framework Deals To Boost PAC-3 MSE, THAAD Component Production

The Pentagon has signed a pair of framework agreements with Northrop Grumman [NOC] to boost production of major components for PAC-3 MSE and THAAD interceptors. The department noted the two “landmark” deals will support “driving significant capacity increases across two critical defense programs,” with the PAC-3 MSE arrangement officially locking in Northrop Grumman as a second supplier of the munition’s solid rocket motors. “These historic agreements are critical to ensuring long-term demand signals flow to key suppliers, allowing Patriot Advanced…