Pentagon Launches Golden Dome Hub To ‘Streamline Collaboration’

The Pentagon on Tuesday announced the launch of a new platform to “streamline collaboration” with the private sector for the Golden Dome for America homeland defense project. The department said the "Golden Dome for America Ecosystem Hub," or the Hub, “represents a fundamental shift in how the United States builds its next-generation, multi-layered homeland missile defense shield.” “By removing legacy organizational barriers, the Hub serves as a unified entry point for traditional defense contractors, commercial tech companies, venture capitalists, academic…