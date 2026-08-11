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Pentagon Launches Golden Dome Hub To ‘Streamline Collaboration’

Matthew Beinart By
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Pentagon Launches Golden Dome Hub To ‘Streamline Collaboration’
Director of Golden Dome for America (GDA) Gen. Mike Guetlein receives a briefing on the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system at a THAAD site in Dededo, Guam, July 16, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)

The Pentagon on Tuesday announced the launch of a new platform to “streamline collaboration” with the private sector for the Golden Dome for America homeland defense project. The department said the "Golden Dome for America Ecosystem Hub," or the Hub, “represents a fundamental shift in how the United States builds its next-generation, multi-layered homeland missile defense shield.” “By removing legacy organizational barriers, the Hub serves as a unified entry point for traditional defense contractors, commercial tech companies, venture capitalists, academic…

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