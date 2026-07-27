U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says

The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational use will decline as stealthy—though difficult to maintain—F-35s make up a greater portion of the fleet, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) says in a new report. The fighter fleet used by the Defense Department was about 3,500 aircraft in 2025, and that number will shrink to about 3,000 aircraft in…